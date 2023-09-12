Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on September 29th

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Hillenbrand has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Hillenbrand has a dividend payout ratio of 22.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hillenbrand to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Hillenbrand Trading Down 2.1 %

Hillenbrand stock opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.01. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $53.76.

Insider Activity at Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.00 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 4,000 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hillenbrand

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,551,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,490,000 after buying an additional 32,595 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,544,000 after purchasing an additional 438,427 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,537,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,058,000 after acquiring an additional 30,899 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,319,000 after purchasing an additional 54,561 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,015,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,090,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Recommended Stories

