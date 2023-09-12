Quanex Building Products Co. (NX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on September 29th

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Quanex Building Products has a dividend payout ratio of 13.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Quanex Building Products Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.03. The stock has a market cap of $923.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.44. Quanex Building Products has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $29.63.

Insider Transactions at Quanex Building Products

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $25,591.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,002 shares in the company, valued at $5,185,606.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Quanex Building Products news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 16,071 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $451,434.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,697,659.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William C. Griffiths sold 913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $25,591.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 185,002 shares in the company, valued at $5,185,606.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,177 shares of company stock worth $1,480,784 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,797,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,959,000 after acquiring an additional 16,153 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,584,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,647,000 after purchasing an additional 70,348 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Quanex Building Products by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,344,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,956,000 after purchasing an additional 162,588 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,250,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,920,000 after buying an additional 31,154 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,229,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,336,000 after buying an additional 10,954 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

