United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on October 5th

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

United Community Banks has raised its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. United Community Banks has a payout ratio of 38.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect United Community Banks to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

United Community Banks Stock Down 0.6 %

UCBI stock opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.69. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $332.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.15 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 24.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on United Community Banks from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United Community Banks by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,834 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,829,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 34.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,191 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth about $33,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

