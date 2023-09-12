Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Declares Dividend Increase – $2.20 Per Share

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 2.20 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15.

Atrion has increased its dividend by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years.

Atrion Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATRI opened at $452.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $520.21 and a 200-day moving average of $566.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.51. Atrion has a 12 month low of $452.00 and a 12 month high of $705.74.

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.84 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATRI shares. TheStreet downgraded Atrion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Atrion by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Atrion by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atrion by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

