Sasol Limited (SSL) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.53 on September 29th

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5321 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Sasol’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.39.

Sasol has raised its dividend by an average of 28.1% per year over the last three years. Sasol has a payout ratio of 37.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sasol to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Sasol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSL opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Sasol has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $19.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sasol in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Sasol

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSL. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sasol by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 266,829 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sasol by 2,140.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 103,228 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Sasol by 384.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 125,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 99,390 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sasol by 124.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Sasol during the first quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

