Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (PNBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on September 29th

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Pioneer Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.
Pioneer Bankshares Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PNBI opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04. Pioneer Bankshares has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $27.25.
About Pioneer Bankshares
