Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Merchants Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 6.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Merchants Bancorp to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ MBIN opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $33.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Insider Activity at Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $135.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.90 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 26.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, CEO Michael F. Petrie bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $26,568.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,810.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 40.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 49.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,949,000 after purchasing an additional 589,154 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 788,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,592,000 after buying an additional 188,466 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after buying an additional 167,505 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after buying an additional 136,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,587,000 after acquiring an additional 119,299 shares during the period. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MBIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Merchants Bancorp

About Merchants Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.