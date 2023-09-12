DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the sporting goods retailer on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

DICK’S Sporting Goods has raised its dividend by an average of 21.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to earn $12.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $110.79 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $152.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.94). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $153.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at $18,721,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandeep Mathrani purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

