Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (CIBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
Community Investors Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of CIBN stock opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. Community Investors Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23.
About Community Investors Bancorp
