Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 13,605 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 86.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $7,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 882.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 12,670 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,141,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,840,000.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $150.49 on Tuesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $83.49 and a 52-week high of $161.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.30 and a 200-day moving average of $144.32.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

