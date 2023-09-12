Harbour Investments Inc. Cuts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,939 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,981,000 after buying an additional 3,612,871 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 601.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,544,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,377,000 after buying an additional 3,039,036 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,949,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,234,000 after buying an additional 2,974,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,153,000 after buying an additional 2,065,268 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.17. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

