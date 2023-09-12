Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after buying an additional 38,624 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,101,000. Betterment LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,307,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,755,000 after buying an additional 384,936 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AGG opened at $95.66 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.97.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.