Harber Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Harber Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 78,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,000. Datadog accounts for 1.5% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 329.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 68.7% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.0% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 108,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at $2,761,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 124,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $11,178,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 269,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,263,061.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Datadog news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $134,653.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 68,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,028.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 124,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $11,178,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 269,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,263,061.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,156,530 shares of company stock worth $110,241,243. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

DDOG stock opened at $101.88 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $118.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -391.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1,652.65 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.83 and its 200-day moving average is $87.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Datadog from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.45.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

