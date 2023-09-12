Harber Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Harber Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,403 shares during the quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of America’s Car-Mart worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Performance

CRMT opened at $93.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.13. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $127.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.44 million, a PE ratio of 56.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.28). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRMT. Stephens raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Insider Activity at America’s Car-Mart

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 10,031 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $1,208,635.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 646,551 shares in the company, valued at $77,902,929.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 10,031 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $1,208,635.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 646,551 shares in the company, valued at $77,902,929.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 4,216 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $502,968.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 656,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,330,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

