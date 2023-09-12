RTX (NYSE:RTX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.95-5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.01. RTX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.95-$5.05 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna cut their price objective on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America cut RTX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Argus cut RTX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Get RTX alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Stock Down 7.9 %

NYSE RTX opened at $76.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. RTX has a 52 week low of $75.99 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.98 and a 200-day moving average of $94.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 68.0% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.