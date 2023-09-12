Financial Contrast: Evolv Technologies (EVLV) vs. The Competition

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) is one of 20 public companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Evolv Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Evolv Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolv Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Evolv Technologies Competitors 113 770 1881 100 2.69

Evolv Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $7.87, suggesting a potential upside of 15.69%. As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 8.88%. Given Evolv Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Evolv Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Evolv Technologies has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolv Technologies’ peers have a beta of 0.86, meaning that their average share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Evolv Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Evolv Technologies $75.82 million -$86.41 million -7.01 Evolv Technologies Competitors $1.55 billion $48.85 million 74.37

Evolv Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Evolv Technologies. Evolv Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Evolv Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolv Technologies -187.36% -45.24% -28.93% Evolv Technologies Competitors -10.95% -60.04% 0.87%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.2% of Evolv Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Evolv Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Evolv Technologies peers beat Evolv Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

