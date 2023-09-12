Head-To-Head Contrast: P3 Health Partners (PIII) versus Its Rivals

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) is one of 31 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare P3 Health Partners to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares P3 Health Partners and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get P3 Health Partners alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio P3 Health Partners $1.14 billion -$270.13 million 0.00 P3 Health Partners Competitors $1.66 billion -$75.74 million 8.94

P3 Health Partners’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than P3 Health Partners. P3 Health Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

23.6% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares P3 Health Partners and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P3 Health Partners -10.92% -2,471.27% 33.63% P3 Health Partners Competitors -163.91% -245.82% -17.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for P3 Health Partners and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P3 Health Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50 P3 Health Partners Competitors 10 134 246 0 2.61

P3 Health Partners currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 110.97%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 69.33%. Given P3 Health Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe P3 Health Partners is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

P3 Health Partners has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P3 Health Partners’ peers have a beta of 1.36, meaning that their average share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

P3 Health Partners peers beat P3 Health Partners on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.