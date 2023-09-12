Analysts Set BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target at $13.32

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.32.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 8,445 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $84,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 137,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 8,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $84,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 137,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 287,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,068,118.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,631.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 326,598 shares of company stock worth $3,458,014 over the last three months. 10.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,512,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,015,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,228,000 after buying an additional 2,301,491 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,230,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,094,000 after buying an additional 1,953,052 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at $10,127,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,889,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after buying an additional 1,019,500 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $818.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.83.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 163.40%. The business had revenue of $75.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

