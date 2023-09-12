Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives $9.59 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.59.

A number of research firms have commented on RKT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus raised Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Mariner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 94.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 132,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 41,770 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $13,279,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

RKT opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.48 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 12.24 and a quick ratio of 12.24. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $11.94.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.18 million. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. Analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

