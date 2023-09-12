Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) and Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Financial Contrast

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) and Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Floor & Decor and Kingfisher, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Floor & Decor 1 8 8 0 2.41 Kingfisher 0 2 1 0 2.33

Floor & Decor currently has a consensus target price of $104.18, suggesting a potential upside of 10.58%. Given Floor & Decor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Floor & Decor is more favorable than Kingfisher.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Floor & Decor $4.26 billion 2.35 $298.20 million $2.67 35.28 Kingfisher $16.01 billion 0.34 $577.21 million N/A N/A

This table compares Floor & Decor and Kingfisher’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kingfisher has higher revenue and earnings than Floor & Decor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Kingfisher shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Floor & Decor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Floor & Decor has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingfisher has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Floor & Decor and Kingfisher’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Floor & Decor 6.55% 16.94% 6.60% Kingfisher N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Floor & Decor beats Kingfisher on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools. It also sells products through its Website, FloorandDecor.com. The company serves installers, commercial businesses, and other sectors. The company was formerly known as FDO Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Kingfisher

(Get Free Report)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels. Kingfisher plc was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.