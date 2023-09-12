Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.97.

Several analysts have issued reports on FRSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Freshworks Stock Up 1.5 %

FRSH opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 0.82. Freshworks has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.67.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 5,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $126,078.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,836 shares in the company, valued at $546,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Freshworks news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total transaction of $102,045.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,075.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 5,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $126,078.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,749 shares of company stock worth $8,838,233 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 638.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 107,573 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 51.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 313,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 105,722 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 9.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 420,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,458,000 after purchasing an additional 36,974 shares in the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 20.0% during the first quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,512,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Further Reading

