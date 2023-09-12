Reviewing Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) and Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF)

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) and Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diana Shipping and Stolt-Nielsen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diana Shipping $289.54 million 1.28 $119.06 million $0.95 3.67 Stolt-Nielsen N/A N/A N/A $1.77 13.82

Diana Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Stolt-Nielsen. Diana Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stolt-Nielsen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diana Shipping 31.25% 19.25% 8.13% Stolt-Nielsen N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Diana Shipping and Stolt-Nielsen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diana Shipping 0 1 0 0 2.00 Stolt-Nielsen 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diana Shipping currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.78%. Given Diana Shipping’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Diana Shipping is more favorable than Stolt-Nielsen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.0% of Diana Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.2% of Stolt-Nielsen shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Diana Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.2%. Stolt-Nielsen pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Diana Shipping pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Stolt-Nielsen pays out 49.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Diana Shipping beats Stolt-Nielsen on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 17, 2023, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 10 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 7 Panamax. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Stolt-Nielsen

Stolt-Nielsen Limited provides transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, and other specialty liquids worldwide. It operates through five segments: Tankers, Terminals, Tank Containers, Stolt Sea Farm, and Stolt-Nielsen Gas. The company also produces, processes, and markets seafood, including turbot and sole; and transports, stores, and distributes chemicals, clean petroleum products, liquefied petroleum gases, vegetable oils, biofuels, and oleochemicals, as well as alternative fuels and feedstocks. In addition, it owns and operates liquid natural gas carriers. The company was founded in 1959 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is a subsidiary of Fiducia Ltd.

