Reviewing Vitalhub (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) and LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Vitalhub (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Free Report) and LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.6% of LifeMD shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of LifeMD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vitalhub and LifeMD, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitalhub 0 0 0 0 N/A LifeMD 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profitability

LifeMD has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 59.91%. Given LifeMD’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LifeMD is more favorable than Vitalhub.

This table compares Vitalhub and LifeMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitalhub N/A N/A N/A LifeMD -23.30% -7,255.81% -71.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vitalhub and LifeMD’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitalhub N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LifeMD $128.61 million 1.31 -$45.54 million ($1.04) -4.51

Vitalhub has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LifeMD.

Summary

LifeMD beats Vitalhub on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vitalhub

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions Vitalhub Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc. operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including urgent and primary care, men's and women's health, and dermatology, chronic care management, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and food and drug administration approved medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and NavaMD, a female-oriented and tele-dermatology brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers. It also offers PDFSimpli, an online software-as-a-service platform that allows users to create, edit, convert, sign, and share PDF documents. The company sells its products directly to consumers and through e-commerce platforms, as well as through third party partner channels. The company was formerly known as Conversion Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LifeMD, Inc. in February 2021. LifeMD, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

