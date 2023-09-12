Financial Analysis: Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT) versus LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) and LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) are both companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service and LKQ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LKQ $12.90 billion 1.05 $1.15 billion $3.73 13.52

LKQ has higher revenue and earnings than Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

93.7% of LKQ shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of LKQ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service and LKQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service N/A N/A N/A LKQ 7.80% 18.65% 8.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service and LKQ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service 0 0 0 0 N/A LKQ 0 0 3 0 3.00

LKQ has a consensus target price of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.87%. Given LKQ’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LKQ is more favorable than Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service.

Summary

LKQ beats Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the parallel-import vehicle dealership business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. in March 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fairview Eastern International Holdings Limited.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries. In addition, the company distributes recreational vehicle appliances and air conditioners, towing hitches, truck bed covers, vehicle protection products, marine electronics, cargo management products, wheels, tires, and suspension products. It serves collision and mechanical repair shops, and new and used car dealerships, as well as retail customers. The company operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Italy, the Czech Republic, Austria, Poland, Slovakia, Taiwan, and other European countries. LKQ Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

