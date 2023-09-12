LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR) & Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) Critical Review

LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) and Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares LQR House and Eastside Distilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get LQR House alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LQR House N/A N/A N/A Eastside Distilling -141.80% -16,003.09% -68.66%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by institutional investors. 19.1% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LQR House $723,444.00 15.05 N/A N/A N/A Eastside Distilling $14.33 million 0.12 -$16.27 million ($18.06) -0.09

This table compares LQR House and Eastside Distilling’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

LQR House has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eastside Distilling.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for LQR House and Eastside Distilling, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LQR House 0 0 0 0 N/A Eastside Distilling 0 0 1 0 3.00

Eastside Distilling has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 218.47%. Given Eastside Distilling’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eastside Distilling is more favorable than LQR House.

Summary

Eastside Distilling beats LQR House on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LQR House

(Get Free Report)

LQR House Inc. provides digital marketing and brand development services for the alcoholic beverage business in the United States. Its primary business includes the development of limited batch spirit brands and marketing internal and external brands through an exclusive agreement with an e-commerce portal. The company serves individual consumers, wholesalers, and third-party alcohol brands. LQR House Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Eastside Distilling

(Get Free Report)

Eastside Distilling, Inc. manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand. It also offers canning and printing services to the craft beer, cider, and kombucha beverage industries; and digital can printing and co-packing services. The company sells its products on a wholesale basis to distributors in the United States. Eastside Distilling, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for LQR House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LQR House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.