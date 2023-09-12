VinFast Auto (VFS) & Its Competitors Financial Survey

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) is one of 645 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare VinFast Auto to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.1% of VinFast Auto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of VinFast Auto shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

VinFast Auto has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VinFast Auto’s rivals have a beta of 0.05, suggesting that their average stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VinFast Auto 0 0 0 0 N/A VinFast Auto Competitors 111 569 825 15 2.49

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for VinFast Auto and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 63.58%. Given VinFast Auto’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VinFast Auto has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VinFast Auto and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VinFast Auto N/A $12.02 million 92.06 VinFast Auto Competitors $1.82 billion $31.60 million 55.75

VinFast Auto’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than VinFast Auto. VinFast Auto is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares VinFast Auto and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VinFast Auto N/A -43.68% 2.24% VinFast Auto Competitors -5.45% -90.21% 2.45%

VinFast Auto Company Profile

VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through Automobiles, E-scooter, Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segments. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses. The E-scooter segment provides design, development, manufacturing, and sales of e-scooters. The Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segment engages in sale of spare parts and aftermarket services for automobiles and e-scooters. VinFast Auto Ltd. is based in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. The company operates as a subsidiary of Vingroup Joint Stock Company.

