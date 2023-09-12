argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives $506.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $506.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on argenx from $450.00 to $592.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on argenx in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $516.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on argenx from $497.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on argenx from $478.00 to $601.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Shares of ARGX opened at $524.29 on Tuesday. argenx has a 12-month low of $333.07 and a 12-month high of $550.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $484.46 and its 200 day moving average is $418.83. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.12 and a beta of 0.75.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69). The business had revenue of $281.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.32 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 47.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.81) EPS. On average, analysts expect that argenx will post -5.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

