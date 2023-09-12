Analysts Set Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target at $68.94

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $10,863,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $722,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 30.4% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $532,310,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH opened at $71.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.04%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

