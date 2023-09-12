Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWM shares. CIBC lowered their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.35 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.30 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.15 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, CSFB lowered their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.30 to C$1.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of TWM stock opened at C$1.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.95. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12-month low of C$0.84 and a 12-month high of C$1.29. The firm has a market cap of C$454.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of C$508.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$575.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.1599402 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.18%.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

(Get Free Report

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.