Financial Survey: Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) versus ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK)

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) and ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and ProKidney’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taysha Gene Therapies $9.60 million 23.50 -$166.01 million ($2.29) -1.53 ProKidney N/A N/A -$108.03 million ($0.54) -15.46

ProKidney has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Taysha Gene Therapies. ProKidney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taysha Gene Therapies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taysha Gene Therapies 0 4 8 0 2.67 ProKidney 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Taysha Gene Therapies and ProKidney, as provided by MarketBeat.

Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus price target of $8.09, indicating a potential upside of 131.17%. ProKidney has a consensus price target of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 83.63%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than ProKidney.

Profitability

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and ProKidney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taysha Gene Therapies N/A -1,790.06% -118.08% ProKidney N/A N/A -7.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of ProKidney shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.0% of ProKidney shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ProKidney beats Taysha Gene Therapies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to develop and commercialize transformative gene therapy treatments. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About ProKidney

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease. ProKidney Corp. founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

