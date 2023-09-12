Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) versus Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) Head to Head Analysis

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) and Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Grab has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Current Media has a beta of -0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Grab alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Grab and Live Current Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grab 0 1 6 0 2.86 Live Current Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Grab presently has a consensus price target of $4.69, suggesting a potential upside of 25.37%.

This table compares Grab and Live Current Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grab $1.98 billion 7.09 -$1.68 billion ($0.27) -13.85 Live Current Media $490,000.00 0.00 -$15.73 million ($0.12) N/A

Live Current Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grab. Grab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Current Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Grab and Live Current Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grab -55.26% -16.50% -12.16% Live Current Media N/A -451.41% -255.75%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.5% of Grab shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Grab shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.3% of Live Current Media shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grab beats Live Current Media on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grab

(Get Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Live Current Media

(Get Free Report)

Live Current Media, Inc. acquires and integrates technologies that automate processes in content and community creation. It brings businesses and technologies together to provide an end-to-end resource for the creators who do not have a meaningful piece of the creator economy. The company's platform features a set of creative tools and community building technologies that power video community creation, AR/VR discovery, social media amplification, personal and business brand management and sponsorship, and alternative revenue creation for the global creative community. It also provides community and experiential solutions for businesses to become more creative in the way they reach their customers and constituents. Its Exosystem helps creators to manage the independent creativity. Live Current Media, Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.