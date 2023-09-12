BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives $97.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.57.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stephens upped their target price on BOK Financial from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on BOK Financial from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

BOK Financial stock opened at $82.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. BOK Financial has a one year low of $74.40 and a one year high of $110.85.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.01). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $531.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $181,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,989.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,322,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,417,000 after acquiring an additional 115,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,543,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,723,000 after acquiring an additional 125,536 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,883,000 after acquiring an additional 52,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,711,000 after acquiring an additional 332,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,179,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,600,000 after acquiring an additional 132,620 shares in the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

