Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.06.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. Paycor HCM has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $33.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.87, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.55.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $140.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.47 million. On average, analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Paycor HCM

In other news, Director Scott David Miller acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.42 per share, for a total transaction of $67,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 188,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,757.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $38,785.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,309 shares in the company, valued at $548,067.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.42 per share, with a total value of $67,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 188,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,757.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paycor HCM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYCR. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the first quarter worth $36,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 67.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 210.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 70.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Featured Articles

