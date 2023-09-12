ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives $21.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

ALXO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ALX Oncology from $48.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ALX Oncology from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALXO

Insider Transactions at ALX Oncology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALX Oncology

In other news, CAO Shelly Pinto sold 7,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $47,889.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,248.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 13,511 shares of company stock valued at $93,148 in the last quarter. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 671.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ALXO stock opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a current ratio of 12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.72. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that ALX Oncology will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.