ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives $21.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.
ALXO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ALX Oncology from $48.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ALX Oncology from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday, September 7th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 671.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ALXO stock opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a current ratio of 12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.72. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64.
ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that ALX Oncology will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.
