Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on OZK. StockNews.com raised Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Bank OZK from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Bank OZK by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bank OZK by 4.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Bank OZK by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 19.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.44. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $49.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.39 and a 200 day moving average of $38.37.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.41 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 35.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

