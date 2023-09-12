Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.85.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $9.08. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,240,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,226,000 after acquiring an additional 154,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,070,000 after acquiring an additional 385,930 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,306,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,886,000 after acquiring an additional 49,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,286,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,224,000 after purchasing an additional 30,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 5,804,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,670,000 after purchasing an additional 366,025 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the iconic Empire State Building the World's Most Famous Building and the newly reimagined Empire State Building Observatory that was named #1 attraction in the US for the second year in a row, in Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best.

