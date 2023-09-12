Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

SFM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.18. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.89.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 3,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $138,531.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,754.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 7,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $295,665.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,190.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 3,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $138,531.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,754.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,176. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

