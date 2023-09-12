Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.20.

INGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ingredion

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.50 per share, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,447.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $305,967.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,084.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Eric Seip bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.50 per share, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,447.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INGR. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE INGR opened at $100.91 on Tuesday. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.02 and a 200 day moving average of $104.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). Ingredion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 33.14%.

About Ingredion

(Get Free Report

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.