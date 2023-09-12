Brokerages Set Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) PT at $103.78

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.78.

KOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $83.40 to $92.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. HSBC raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:KOF opened at $82.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $55.84 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.22. The company has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.03). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $1.6528 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.34. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

