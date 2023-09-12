Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.56.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Hancock Whitney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $44.50 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

In related news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 23,517 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,034,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,036,236. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $47,574.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,199.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 23,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,034,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,036,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,704 shares of company stock worth $1,678,019 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,173,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth $32,167,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth $42,279,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth $22,744,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after purchasing an additional 596,516 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of HWC stock opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.32. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $31.02 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $359.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.50 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

