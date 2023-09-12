Analysts Set OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) Price Target at $10.00

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a report on Friday, August 11th.

OmniAb Price Performance

Shares of OmniAb stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. OmniAb has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $615.69 million, a PE ratio of -23.04 and a beta of -0.55.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that OmniAb will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OmniAb

In other news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $246,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,784,396.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of OmniAb

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OABI. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,341,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

OmniAb Company Profile

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

Featured Articles

