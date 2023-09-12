Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BXSL shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

BXSL opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.53.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 48.55% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $290.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.13%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s payout ratio is presently 99.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXSL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 107.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 115.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 68,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter worth about $3,543,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter worth about $587,000. 36.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

