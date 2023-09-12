Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Receives $10.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCEL. Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush lowered shares of Atreca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Atreca Price Performance

Shares of BCEL opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. Atreca has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.07. Analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Atreca

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCEL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Atreca by 6.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Atreca by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 61,550 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Atreca by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 36,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Atreca by 248.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 32,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

