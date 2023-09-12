Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Akili in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Akili alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AKLI

Akili Trading Down 10.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKLI opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. Akili has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $75.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. Akili had a net margin of 940.71% and a negative return on equity of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akili will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Akili during the third quarter worth $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akili in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Akili in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akili by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Akili in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akili

(Get Free Report

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. The company provides EndeavorRx, a computer-based testing for cognitive dysfunction across several neurology and psychiatry indications, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, depressive disorder, autism spectrum disorder, multiple sclerosis, and other neuroinflammatory diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.