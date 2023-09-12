Brokerages Set Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) PT at $13.50

Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DENN shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Denny’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $501.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 78.77%. The firm had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Denny’s

In related news, Director John C. Miller sold 6,583 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $62,538.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 963,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,154,523. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John C. Miller sold 7,909 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $83,123.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 970,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,196,980.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Miller sold 6,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $62,538.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 963,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,523. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,492 shares of company stock valued at $386,162. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Denny’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DENN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 11.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 76,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 50.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 8.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,864,000 after buying an additional 94,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,599,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

