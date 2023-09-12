EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of EQT AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Get EQT AB (publ) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EQT AB (publ)

EQT AB (publ) Price Performance

About EQT AB (publ)

Shares of OTCMKTS EQBBF opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.40. EQT AB has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

(Get Free Report

EQT AB (publ) is a global private equity firm specializing in Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 1994 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQT AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.