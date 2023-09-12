Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$36.88.

Several research firms recently commented on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

SAP stock opened at C$29.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.68. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$27.17 and a twelve month high of C$37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other Saputo news, Director Anna Lisa King sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.35, for a total transaction of C$56,692.00. In other news, Director Joe Marsilii purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$139,700.00. Also, Director Anna Lisa King sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.35, for a total transaction of C$56,692.00. Insiders own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

