Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IRDM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Iridium Communications from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Monday.

Shares of IRDM opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.78 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.47.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.42 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently -346.64%.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 27th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

