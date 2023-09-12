Brokerages Set ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) PT at $21.25

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.00. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.24.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 96.02% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The company had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 485.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 80,326 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $1,369,558.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,868. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ImmunoGen news, insider Renee Lentini sold 148,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $2,602,261.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,843 shares in the company, valued at $400,894.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 80,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $1,369,558.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,353,068 shares of company stock worth $22,414,102 in the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 26,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,422 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,216,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 855,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 27.4% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 45,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

