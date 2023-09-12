Barclays Raises Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $50.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SMAR. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.64.

Smartsheet stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 0.96. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 87,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

